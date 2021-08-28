Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,406. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

