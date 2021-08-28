Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $232.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

