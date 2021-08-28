Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 39,008 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $25.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.