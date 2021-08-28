Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,543 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.30. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

