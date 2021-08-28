Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 19,357 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in WestRock by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.95. 1,589,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.