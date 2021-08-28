Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 275 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

