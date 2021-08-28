Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.20 on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.70 and a 1 year high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.