Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 7,272 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.29% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 53,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

