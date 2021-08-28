Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 7,710 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

