Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. 1,158,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.