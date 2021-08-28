Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

