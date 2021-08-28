Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.67. 1,470,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

