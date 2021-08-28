Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.83. The stock had a trading volume of 893,148 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

