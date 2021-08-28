Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.38 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

