Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 460,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

