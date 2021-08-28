Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

