Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

