Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $492,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.