Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

