Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.64 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.