Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

