Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

