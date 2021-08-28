Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,310 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

