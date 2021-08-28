Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $1.23 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

