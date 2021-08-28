Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

NYSE DG traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $225.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

