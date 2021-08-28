Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,900.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

