Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 103.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

