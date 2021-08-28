Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,460 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

