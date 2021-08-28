CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.20. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

