Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in August

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the July 29th total of 793,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Clarus stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after buying an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

