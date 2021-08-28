Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.68% of Clean Harbors worth $134,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,043,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

CLH stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 269,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

