Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

