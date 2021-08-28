Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,019. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $211.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

