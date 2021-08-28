Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,929. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $191.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.