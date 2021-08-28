Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 262,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 510,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

