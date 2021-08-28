Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 18,357 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF accounts for 3.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 282,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,257. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22.

