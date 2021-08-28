Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. 303,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $155.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

