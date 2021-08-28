Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 305.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

