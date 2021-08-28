Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $6.16 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.22.

