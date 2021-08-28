Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 18,726 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

