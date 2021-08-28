Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,055,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.29. 163,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.43.

