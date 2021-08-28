Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 12,798 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. 3,416,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.