Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.21. 1,430,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

