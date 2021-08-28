ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 7,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter.

