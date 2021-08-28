CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,478.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $38,478.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00026981 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,691,337 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

