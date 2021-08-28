Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,048. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

