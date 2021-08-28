CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.57

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.57 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 234.77 ($3.07). CLS shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 315,054 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

