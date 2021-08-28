CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

