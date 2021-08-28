Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,496 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cogent Communications worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. 231,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,266. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

