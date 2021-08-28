Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.76 million and the lowest is $289.40 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

